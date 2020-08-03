SM Energy Company (SM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -73.75% Change This Year

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -73.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $12.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -17.79% and -26.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.35 million and changing -15.23% at the moment leaves the stock -51.27% off its SMA200. SM registered -67.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8051 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5860.

The stock witnessed a -18.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.88%, and is -20.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.10% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $339.60M and $1.60B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.78% and -77.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $322.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in SM Energy Company (SM), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 99.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.01M, and float is at 104.93M with Short Float at 15.69%. Institutions hold 98.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.69 million shares valued at $20.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the SM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.39 million shares valued at $15.12 million to account for 10.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.89 million shares representing 9.64% and valued at over $13.28 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.75% of the shares totaling 8.76 million with a market value of $10.68 million.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quintana Julio M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quintana Julio M bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $80000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that PERU RAMIRO G (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.43 per share for $21450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74124.0 shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Copeland David W (EVP and General Counsel) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.54 for $15400.0. The insider now directly holds 155,912 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 25.44% higher over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is -48.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.77% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.