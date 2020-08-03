Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) is 163.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRNE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.83% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.92, the stock is 17.47% and 46.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87.75 million and changing 4.33% at the moment leaves the stock 150.29% off its SMA200. SRNE registered 253.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.98.

The stock witnessed a 28.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 286.15%, and is 22.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $33.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 541.73% and -10.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.30%).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), with 69.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.21% while institutional investors hold 27.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.61M, and float is at 168.63M with Short Float at 28.71%. Institutions hold 17.86% of the Float.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Robin L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Robin L bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $90896.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60000.0 shares.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading 13.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.77% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.