The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) stock Plunged by -7.98% yesterday

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) is -69.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $42.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHEF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is -9.46% and -20.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -7.98% at the moment leaves the stock -53.22% off its SMA200. CHEF registered -68.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.53% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8M.

The stock witnessed a -14.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.93%, and is -8.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) has around 2447 employees, a market worth around $423.27M and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.89 and Fwd P/E is 39.49. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.79% and -72.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $268.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), with 6.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.15% while institutional investors hold 97.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.62M, and float is at 26.67M with Short Float at 20.04%. Institutions hold 81.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.82 million shares valued at $38.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the CHEF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.77 million shares valued at $37.96 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.83 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $18.38 million, while Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $16.78 million.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cugine Joseph M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cugine Joseph M. bought 955 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $19.81 per share for a total of $18919.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24311.0 shares.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that Pappas John (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 44,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $36.61 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.31 million shares of the CHEF stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading -25.63% down over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is -23.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.