The decline in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

By
Richard Addington
-

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -11.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $3.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -48.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -18.85% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.31 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 32.26% off its SMA200. FCEL registered 612.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.90% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.54M.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.36%, and is -11.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $509.09M and $68.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 882.38% and -34.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $16.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 11.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.26% while institutional investors hold 10.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.00M, and float is at 205.69M with Short Float at 18.96%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR