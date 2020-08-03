The decline in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -11.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $3.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -48.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -18.85% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.31 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 32.26% off its SMA200. FCEL registered 612.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.90% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.54M.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.36%, and is -11.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $509.09M and $68.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 882.38% and -34.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $16.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 11.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.26% while institutional investors hold 10.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.00M, and float is at 205.69M with Short Float at 18.96%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times.