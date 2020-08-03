These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) is 273.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The UMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 0.51% and 93.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 203.13% off its SMA200. UMRX registered 15.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 268.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7413 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8675.

The stock witnessed a 472.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 568.32%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 32.99% over the month.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $105.72M and $26.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -99.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 811.86% and -27.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-101.20%).

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -68.80% year-over-year.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.14M, and float is at 26.29M with Short Float at 7.53%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 0.4 million shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.29% of the UMRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.1 million shares valued at $42029.0 to account for 0.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund which holds 45000.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $18598.0, while Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 43783.0 with a market value of $18095.0.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.