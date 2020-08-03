Things appear to be looking up for Clarivate Plc (CCC)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC) is 64.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $28.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.35% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.65, the stock is 17.82% and 20.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 35.84% off its SMA200. CCC registered 71.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.85.

The stock witnessed a 18.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.40%, and is 19.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Clarivate Plc (CCC) has around 4090 employees, a market worth around $10.85B and $980.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.47. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.33% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Clarivate Plc (CCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarivate Plc (CCC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $297.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Clarivate Plc (CCC) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in Clarivate Plc (CCC), with 56.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.99% while institutional investors hold 91.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 343.13M, and float is at 129.43M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 77.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 45.64 million shares valued at $946.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.78% of the CCC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 30.22 million shares valued at $627.13 million to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 19.26 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $399.67 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 15.19 million with a market value of $315.19 million.