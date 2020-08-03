This Indicator Is Supporting China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) is 24.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HGSH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.49 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 39.6% higher than the price target low of $1.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 12.00% and 23.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 47.42% off its SMA200. HGSH registered 1.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8291 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5447.

The stock witnessed a 12.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.25%, and is 10.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.83% over the week and 12.71% over the month.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) has around 142 employees, a market worth around $41.70M and $27.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.97% and -59.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) Analyst Forecasts

China HGS Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.90% this year.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), with 31.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.88% while institutional investors hold 0.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.05M, and float is at 13.57M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 0.13% of the Float.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) that is trading -49.40% down over the past 12 months. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is -32.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.8% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.