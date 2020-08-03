Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) turns bullish with gain of 0.12 points

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) is -61.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMBR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is -7.97% and -17.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock -49.92% off its SMA200. TMBR registered -56.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2040 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $435.6049.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.54%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $24.26M and $0.35M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.14% and -84.29% from its 52-week high.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.85M, and float is at 3.81M with Short Float at 10.99%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.