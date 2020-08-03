Top attractive stock of the week – Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is 91.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZVO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is 5.09% and 23.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 12.57% at the moment leaves the stock 82.24% off its SMA200. ZVO registered 2.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.52k.

The stock witnessed a 25.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.41%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $133.33M and $405.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.26. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.81% and -13.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.40%).

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zovio Inc (ZVO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zovio Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Zovio Inc (ZVO), with 2.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.44% while institutional investors hold 75.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.34M, and float is at 29.67M with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 69.68% of the Float.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Zovio Inc (ZVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times.