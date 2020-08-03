U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is -42.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $14.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLCA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.85% off the consensus price target high of $4.35 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -253.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 2.38% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.80% off its SMA200. SLCA registered -70.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2599.

The stock witnessed a 6.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.85%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has around 2177 employees, a market worth around $266.27M and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 346.84% and -76.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $143.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.60% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), with 4.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.42% while institutional investors hold 101.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.47M, and float is at 68.48M with Short Float at 15.67%. Institutions hold 95.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.36 million shares valued at $20.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the SLCA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ariel Investments, LLC with 11.16 million shares valued at $20.08 million to account for 15.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.66 million shares representing 9.03% and valued at over $12.0 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $6.66 million.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shinn Bryan Adair, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Shinn Bryan Adair bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.34 per share for a total of $23400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Lind Bonnie Cruickshank (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $1.60 per share for $8000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19751.0 shares of the SLCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, SHAVER CHARLES W (Director) acquired 43,000 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $72670.0. The insider now directly holds 123,708 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 4.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.67% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.09.