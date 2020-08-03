What should you know before buying stock in Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) is -43.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.90 and a high of $54.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.07% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.84% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.9% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.23, the stock is 33.00% and 21.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.27 million and changing 12.20% at the moment leaves the stock -21.03% off its SMA200. DLX registered -36.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.35.

The stock witnessed a 24.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.63%, and is 36.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.14% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has around 5584 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $2.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.79. Distance from 52-week low is 49.37% and -47.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deluxe Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $408.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Top Institutional Holders

374 institutions hold shares in Deluxe Corporation (DLX), with 327.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 95.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.03M, and float is at 41.47M with Short Float at 6.68%. Institutions hold 95.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.01 million shares valued at $130.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.99% of the DLX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.04 million shares valued at $104.63 million to account for 9.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 2.43 million shares representing 5.80% and valued at over $62.9 million, while Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $37.65 million.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Deluxe Corporation (DLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas Christopher Lee, the company’s SVP, Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Christopher Lee bought 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $19.53 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7700.0 shares.

Deluxe Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that REDDIN THOMAS (Director) sold a total of 1,863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $52.50 per share for $97808.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11141.0 shares of the DLX stock.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) that is -22.10% lower over the past 12 months. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is -46.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.05% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.98.