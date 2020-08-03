Which institution holds the most shares in Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is -22.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $16.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The WNC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.89% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.39, the stock is 1.87% and 7.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -8.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.90% off its SMA200. WNC registered -25.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.55% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.25M.

The stock witnessed a 15.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.02%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $603.56M and $2.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.78. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.95% and -31.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wabash National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $356.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.40% year-over-year.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Wabash National Corporation (WNC), with 646.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 114.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.16M, and float is at 52.11M with Short Float at 21.86%. Institutions hold 113.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.87 million shares valued at $64.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.78% of the WNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.03 million shares valued at $50.72 million to account for 13.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.52 million shares representing 8.56% and valued at over $32.64 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $20.95 million.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boss John G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boss John G. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $8.68 per share for a total of $86800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59625.0 shares.

Wabash National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Boss John G. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $9.40 per share for $47000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49625.0 shares of the WNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Boss John G. (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.99 for $49950.0. The insider now directly holds 44,625 shares of Wabash National Corporation (WNC).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading 5.54% up over the past 12 months. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is 28.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.