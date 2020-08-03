Which Institutions Own Shares In Lemonade Inc. (LMND)?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) is -16.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.02 and a high of $96.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMND stock was last observed hovering at around $65.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.92% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.59% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -32.23% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.18, the stock is -23.99% and -23.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -10.63% at the moment leaves the stock -23.99% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95%.

The stock witnessed a -25.38% loss in the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16%.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has around 329 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $82.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.69% and -39.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.50%).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.02 with sales reaching $29.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.10% this year.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.85M, and float is at 46.90M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.