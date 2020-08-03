Who are the Institutional Holders in Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)?

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) is -57.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.18 and a high of $14.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPLP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.65, the stock is -29.29% and -32.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -16.91% at the moment leaves the stock -43.99% off its SMA200. CPLP registered -49.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.18.

The stock witnessed a -33.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.64%, and is -31.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.46% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.30. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.07% and -60.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Product Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $35.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.20% in year-over-year returns.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.26% while institutional investors hold 26.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.19M, and float is at 15.39M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 22.22% of the Float.