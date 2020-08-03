Who is the Top Investor In Resonant Inc. (RESN)?

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) is 14.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The RESN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is 14.62% and 13.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 29.31% off its SMA200. RESN registered 13.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.59% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.21M.

The stock witnessed a 17.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.48%, and is 17.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $145.56M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 190.33% and -22.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-307.80%).

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resonant Inc. (RESN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resonant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $540k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 370.70% year-over-year.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Resonant Inc. (RESN), with 7.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.29% while institutional investors hold 21.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.83M, and float is at 32.78M with Short Float at 17.05%. Institutions hold 18.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.67 million shares valued at $6.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the RESN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.44 million shares valued at $2.13 million to account for 2.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herald Investment Management Ltd which holds 1.0 million shares representing 1.90% and valued at over $1.48 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $0.74 million.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Resonant Inc. (RESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Dylan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly Dylan sold 2,411 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $2.14 per share for a total of $5160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4561.0 shares.

Resonant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that MCDERMUT MARTIN S (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,709 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $2.05 per share for $19868.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RESN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Fenzi Neal (Co-Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,719 shares at an average price of $2.11 for $7849.0. The insider now directly holds 504,159 shares of Resonant Inc. (RESN).

Resonant Inc. (RESN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading -45.11% down over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 75.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.