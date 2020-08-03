Why Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) is -32.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLRB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 49.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 4.14% and 11.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -9.04% at the moment leaves the stock -13.69% off its SMA200. CLRB registered -30.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7234.

The stock witnessed a 12.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.48%, and is 6.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.65% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 49.36% and -54.65% from its 52-week high.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), with 242.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.58% while institutional investors hold 30.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.39M, and float is at 7.88M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 29.70% of the Float.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elefant Dov, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Elefant Dov bought 4,348 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $4978.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4348.0 shares.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Longcor Jarrod (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 65,218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $1.15 per share for $74675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72518.0 shares of the CLRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, CARUSO JAMES V (President and CEO) acquired 21,740 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $24892.0. The insider now directly holds 44,264 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB).