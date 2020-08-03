Why has Tilray Inc. (TLRY) dropped -1.99% in last trading?

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is -56.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $46.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLRY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is -1.73% and -12.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -43.73% off its SMA200. TLRY registered -81.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.93%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) has around 1646 employees, a market worth around $951.21M and $196.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.70% and -84.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $55.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.80% in year-over-year returns.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in Tilray Inc. (TLRY), with 83.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.04% while institutional investors hold 42.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.46M, and float is at 57.85M with Short Float at 37.96%. Institutions hold 13.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 3.07 million shares valued at $21.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.44% of the TLRY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.66 million shares valued at $11.42 million to account for 9.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anson Funds Management LP which holds 1.03 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $7.08 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $6.49 million.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Tilray Inc. (TLRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Brendan, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kennedy Brendan sold 116,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $7.69 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.96 million shares.

Tilray Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Kennedy Brendan (President and CEO) sold a total of 116,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $7.76 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.08 million shares of the TLRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Kennedy Brendan (President and CEO) disposed off 116,666 shares at an average price of $7.42 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 4,193,556 shares of Tilray Inc. (TLRY).