Why Shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Are Going Crazy

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is -16.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.34 and a high of $47.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.15% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.62% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.12, the stock is -7.84% and -22.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 6.68% at the moment leaves the stock -18.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.49.

The stock witnessed a -25.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.21%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.01% over the week and 10.04% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $48.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.06% and -48.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.60%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $13.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.94% while institutional investors hold 48.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.00M, and float is at 36.78M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 47.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 9.02 million shares valued at $197.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the RVMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Svennilson Peter with 7.98 million shares valued at $174.78 million to account for 13.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.66 million shares representing 11.29% and valued at over $146.01 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $66.82 million.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.