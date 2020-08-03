Why should you buy stock in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)?

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is -40.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PIXY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is 2.01% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -6.76% at the moment leaves the stock -37.88% off its SMA200. PIXY registered -74.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.12%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $87.36M and $22.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.88% and -81.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (136.10%).

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Analyst Forecasts

ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.80% year-over-year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY), with 12.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.27% while institutional investors hold 11.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.25M, and float is at 3.22M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 3.11% of the Float.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.