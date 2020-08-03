Why Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is the topic of conversation today

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) is 225.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The UUU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 66.56% and 118.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 21.69% at the moment leaves the stock 190.87% off its SMA200. UUU registered 62.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0340 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7051.

The stock witnessed a 148.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 227.44%, and is 65.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.99% over the week and 26.32% over the month.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $4.65M and $15.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 570.87% and -15.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Analyst Forecasts

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), with 249.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.80% while institutional investors hold 8.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31M, and float is at 1.83M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 7.28% of the Float.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -48.71% lower over the past 12 months. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is -6.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.86% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.