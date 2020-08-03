Will Gogo Inc. (GOGO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) is -54.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $7.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -191.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is -11.53% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -14.91% at the moment leaves the stock -26.04% off its SMA200. GOGO registered -30.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0689 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0809.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.35%, and is -10.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.56% over the week and 9.39% over the month.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has around 1115 employees, a market worth around $240.74M and $820.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.80% and -59.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gogo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $90.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.00% in year-over-year returns.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Gogo Inc. (GOGO), with 31.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.05% while institutional investors hold 117.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.21M, and float is at 51.87M with Short Float at 38.74%. Institutions hold 72.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 8.73 million shares valued at $18.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the GOGO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.07 million shares valued at $12.87 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.64 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $7.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $7.52 million.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Gogo Inc. (GOGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOWNSEND CHARLES C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought 22,610 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $36099.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Gogo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Bayer Michael P. (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 10,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $6.45 per share for $70655.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1198.0 shares of the GOGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, TOWNSEND CHARLES C (Director) acquired 7,400 shares at an average price of $3.98 for $29445.0. The insider now directly holds 1,399,467 shares of Gogo Inc. (GOGO).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) that is -88.22% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.52% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.88.