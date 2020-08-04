Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) up 35.19% since start of the year

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is 35.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAOI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $11.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -114.13% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.06, the stock is 28.96% and 50.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 13.02% at the moment leaves the stock 55.16% off its SMA200. AAOI registered 61.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.21%.

The stock witnessed a 48.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.13%, and is 14.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has around 3115 employees, a market worth around $318.79M and $178.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.20% and 0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.21M, and float is at 19.09M with Short Float at 28.21%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua). SEC filings show that Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $30001.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) (President and CEO) sold a total of 7,788 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $14.65 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the AAOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, Murry Stefan J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $13.52 for $54060.0. The insider now directly holds 98,584 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 1.87% up over the past 12 months. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is 129.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.