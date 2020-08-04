Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) picks momentum as shares rise 1.06%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) is 271.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $11.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATOM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.45, the stock is 15.96% and 21.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 7.61% at the moment leaves the stock 115.14% off its SMA200. ATOM registered 109.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.17% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $567.91k.

The stock witnessed a 33.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.28%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $241.48M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 352.57% and -3.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.70%).

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atomera Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.20% year-over-year.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), with 2.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.58% while institutional investors hold 24.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.76M, and float is at 15.66M with Short Float at 7.80%. Institutions hold 20.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.66 million shares valued at $5.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.39% of the ATOM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.51 million shares valued at $1.79 million to account for 2.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hollencrest Capital Management which holds 0.5 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $4.47 million, while Avenir Corporation/DC holds 1.22% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.84 million.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mears Robert J, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mears Robert J sold 2,295 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $8.58 per share for a total of $19691.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Atomera Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Trautmann Erwin sold a total of 635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $8.58 per share for $5448.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98651.0 shares of the ATOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, BIBAUD SCOTT A. (CEO and President) disposed off 6,835 shares at an average price of $8.58 for $58644.0. The insider now directly holds 295,621 shares of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM).