Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is -89.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -22.66% and -58.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.48 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -84.95% off its SMA200. CTRM registered -93.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3751 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7492.

The stock witnessed a -39.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.49%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $25.91M and $7.77M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.16. Distance from 52-week low is 3.89% and -96.26% from its 52-week high.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.18% while institutional investors hold 2.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.19M, and float is at 5.77M with Short Float at 8.47%. Institutions hold 1.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $81931.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.06% of the CTRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 33222.0 shares valued at $61460.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding.