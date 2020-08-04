CGEN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Now

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is 165.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.47% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.82, the stock is 3.54% and 5.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 9.78% at the moment leaves the stock 61.70% off its SMA200. CGEN registered 397.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.77.

The stock witnessed a 2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.89%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 434.44% and -11.37% from its 52-week high.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), with 302.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 31.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.27M, and float is at 78.60M with Short Float at 8.06%. Institutions hold 31.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.33 million shares valued at $74.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.03% of the CGEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 8.36 million shares valued at $60.7 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 2.96 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $21.47 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $17.31 million.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 43.78% up over the past 12 months. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is 125.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.74% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.