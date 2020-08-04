Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Is Down -49.95% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is -49.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -62.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is 3.31% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -28.55% off its SMA200. DHC registered -47.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0671 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6335.

The stock witnessed a -5.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.08%, and is 9.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $985.86M and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.75% and -58.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $419.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 63.50% in year-over-year returns.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Top Institutional Holders

334 institutions hold shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 72.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.67M, and float is at 234.95M with Short Float at 7.00%. Institutions hold 71.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.1 million shares valued at $134.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.60% of the DHC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.15 million shares valued at $123.96 million to account for 14.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.09 million shares representing 5.92% and valued at over $51.15 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 7.96 million with a market value of $28.88 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.