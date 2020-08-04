Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Is Down -31.63% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is -31.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESEA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.22% off the consensus price target high of $6.35 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 4.52% and 4.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.34% off its SMA200. ESEA registered -43.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6626 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5923.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.52%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.36% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $15.23M and $47.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.97. Distance from 52-week low is 126.00% and -57.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euroseas Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $13.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.00% in year-over-year returns.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), with 4.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.13% while institutional investors hold 9.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.58M, and float is at 1.60M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 2.76% of the Float.