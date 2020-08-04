Fastly Inc. (FSLY) makes 39.38% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) is 456.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.63 and a high of $102.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSLY stock was last observed hovering at around $96.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.17% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.66% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -272.2% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.66, the stock is 30.28% and 61.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.73 million and changing 15.72% at the moment leaves the stock 231.70% off its SMA200. FSLY registered 489.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 397.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.82% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.73M.

The stock witnessed a 32.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 407.31%, and is 39.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has around 685 employees, a market worth around $11.04B and $217.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 950.42% and 8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $71.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Fastly Inc. (FSLY), with 11.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.59% while institutional investors hold 47.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.40M, and float is at 76.78M with Short Float at 10.52%. Institutions hold 42.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 8.9 million shares valued at $168.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the FSLY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.88 million shares valued at $54.72 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ICONIQ Capital, LLC which holds 2.88 million shares representing 3.96% and valued at over $54.66 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $48.42 million.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Fastly Inc. (FSLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Kelly, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wright Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $81.78 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3844.0 shares.

Fastly Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 that Bixby Joshua (CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 and was made at $78.50 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the FSLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, Luongo Paul (General Counsel) disposed off 2,083 shares at an average price of $78.45 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 306,454 shares of Fastly Inc. (FSLY).