Forward Industries Inc. (FORD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FORD Stock Is Going Next

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is 55.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FORD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is 18.90% and 19.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.99 million and changing 11.59% at the moment leaves the stock 38.39% off its SMA200. FORD registered 41.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1520.

The stock witnessed a 16.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.74%, and is 20.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.95% over the week and 8.68% over the month.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $14.61M and $35.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.93% and 2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.90%).

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forward Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.40% this year.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Forward Industries Inc. (FORD), with 3.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.72% while institutional investors hold 21.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.53M, and float is at 6.25M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 14.03% of the Float.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maiman Mitchell, the company’s President of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Maiman Mitchell sold 9,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $12114.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Forward Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Severino Paul Jean (COO of Subsidiary) sold a total of 7,087 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $1.32 per share for $9355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FORD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Maiman Mitchell (President of Subsidiary) disposed off 9,450 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $11380.0. The insider now directly holds 172,559 shares of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD).

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) that is trading -66.20% down over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is -12.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.83% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.