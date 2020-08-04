Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -57.49% Change This Year

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is -57.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -34.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is -14.83% and -20.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -42.39% off its SMA200. FOSL registered -66.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2326 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5065.

The stock witnessed a -24.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.18%, and is -9.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $178.02M and $2.14B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.54% and -76.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.71 with sales reaching $182.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -469.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.50% in year-over-year returns.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), with 4.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.15% while institutional investors hold 109.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.57M, and float is at 46.31M with Short Float at 27.65%. Institutions hold 99.60% of the Float.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McKelvey Gregory A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that McKelvey Gregory A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

Fossil Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Frey Martin (EVP) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $5.51 per share for $38570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, McKelvey Gregory A (Executive Vice President) acquired 120,000 shares at an average price of $5.98 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 920,394 shares of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL).