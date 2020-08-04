Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GPOR Stock Is Going Next

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) is -64.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPOR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -116.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -1.48% and -20.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing 6.93% at the moment leaves the stock -38.91% off its SMA200. GPOR registered -68.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.80% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.27M.

The stock witnessed a -7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.32%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $174.51M and $1.27B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 208.57% and -72.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.00%).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $210.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -608.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), with 16.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.50% while institutional investors hold 122.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.76M, and float is at 140.47M with Short Float at 15.71%. Institutions hold 109.67% of the Float.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Holroyd Samantha, the company’s See Explanation of Responses. SEC filings show that Holroyd Samantha bought 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $14822.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Wood David M. (President & CEO) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $2.44 per share for $97600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the GPOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Craine Patrick K. (General Counsel and Corp. Sec.) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.42 for $36300.0. The insider now directly holds 227,265 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is trading -58.96% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -41.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.