Here is a breakdown of the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) stock performance

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is -2.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $4.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARAY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 25.98% and 23.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 22.87% at the moment leaves the stock 8.25% off its SMA200. ARAY registered -29.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.35% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.81M.

The stock witnessed a 26.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.87%, and is 18.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has around 947 employees, a market worth around $252.49M and $405.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.38. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.02% and -41.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accuray Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $91.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.00% in year-over-year returns.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), with 3.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 77.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.48M, and float is at 86.76M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 74.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.39 million shares valued at $12.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.06% of the ARAY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 5.83 million shares valued at $11.07 million to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.76 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $9.05 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 4.72 million with a market value of $8.97 million.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hamamatsu Shigeyuki, the company’s SVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hamamatsu Shigeyuki sold 10,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $2.70 per share for a total of $28523.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Accuray Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Chew Jesse (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 601 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $2.74 per share for $1647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89176.0 shares of the ARAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, LEVINE JOSHUA (President & CEO) disposed off 17,587 shares at an average price of $2.74 for $48208.0. The insider now directly holds 1,331,966 shares of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY).

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 41.93% up over the past 12 months. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) is -58.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.