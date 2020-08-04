Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) is 122.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The HIHO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97%.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 44.20% and 55.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.9 million and changing 36.88% at the moment leaves the stock 82.83% off its SMA200. HIHO registered 66.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4562 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1016.

The stock witnessed a 57.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.00%, and is 39.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.40% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $13.68M and $13.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.26% and -9.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Analyst Forecasts

Highway Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.60% this year.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.68% while institutional investors hold 10.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.90M, and float is at 2.10M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 5.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $0.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the HIHO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 32311.0 shares valued at $71730.0 to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are James Investment Research, Inc. which holds 3250.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $7215.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 1734.0 with a market value of $3849.0.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zeff Capital, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Zeff Capital, LP sold 101,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $5.72 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Highway Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Zeff Capital, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $1.70 per share for $13600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the HIHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Zeff Capital, LP (10% Owner) acquired 3,448 shares at an average price of $1.97 for $6793.0. The insider now directly holds 435,417 shares of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO).

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Eastern Company (EML) that is trading -28.33% down over the past 12 months. Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is -28.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1369.23% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 764.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.