Kopin Corporation (KOPN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is 433.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOPN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -42.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -42.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 26.40% and 50.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 6.47% at the moment leaves the stock 207.65% off its SMA200. KOPN registered 63.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 435.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7925.

The stock witnessed a 52.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 262.71%, and is 15.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $176.31M and $31.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1026.32% and 2.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.60%).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $6.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Kopin Corporation (KOPN), with 14.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.86% while institutional investors hold 29.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.54M, and float is at 69.44M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 24.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 7.36 million shares valued at $2.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the KOPN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.98 million shares valued at $1.04 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 2.48 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $0.87 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.79% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $0.53 million.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAN JOHN C C, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that FAN JOHN C C bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $0.74 per share for a total of $74000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.46 million shares.

Kopin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that FAN JOHN C C (CEO & President) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $0.66 per share for $99000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.36 million shares of the KOPN stock.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 148.84% up over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 85.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -108.97% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.