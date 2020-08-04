Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE: MN) is 77.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The MN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is 5.37% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -12.00% at the moment leaves the stock 40.53% off its SMA200. MN registered 81.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.23k.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.21%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.36% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $48.14M and $132.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.11% and -21.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manning & Napier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $30M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Manning & Napier Inc. (MN), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.80% while institutional investors hold 62.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.81M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 52.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.16 million shares valued at $1.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.16% of the MN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.91 million shares valued at $1.14 million to account for 5.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ancora Advisors, LLC which holds 0.9 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $1.13 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $0.79 million.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning William, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manning William bought 2,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $8243.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21453.0 shares.

Manning & Napier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Manning William (Director) bought a total of 3,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $3.18 per share for $11518.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18869.0 shares of the MN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Manning William (Director) acquired 2,247 shares at an average price of $2.99 for $6719.0. The insider now directly holds 15,247 shares of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN).

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -22.59% down over the past 12 months. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is 35.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.