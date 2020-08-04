Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is -67.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.79 and a high of $167.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.32% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.11% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -324.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.73, the stock is 28.94% and 13.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 10.19% at the moment leaves the stock -33.79% off its SMA200. NBR registered -64.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.96%.

The stock witnessed a 35.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 255.90%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.12% over the week and 12.07% over the month.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $340.66M and $3.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 377.32% and -72.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is a “Underweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.05M, and float is at 6.38M with Short Float at 22.41%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PETRELLO ANTHONY G, the company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that PETRELLO ANTHONY G bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $14.21 per share for a total of $9950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 900.0 shares.

Nabors Industries Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that PETRELLO ANTHONY G (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $14.25 per share for $2850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 200.0 shares of the NBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Restrepo William J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,230 shares at an average price of $13.78 for $99602.0. The insider now directly holds 7,230 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is trading -61.76% down over the past 12 months. Noble Corporation plc (NE) is -90.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.