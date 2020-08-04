Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is -71.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $17.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The OIS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -136.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is 0.79% and -4.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -45.89% off its SMA200. OIS registered -66.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.16%.

The stock witnessed a 4.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.79%, and is -11.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has around 3428 employees, a market worth around $304.39M and $986.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.53% and -73.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -820.30% this year.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.84M, and float is at 59.53M with Short Float at 5.65%.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SEAVER CHRISTOPHER T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SEAVER CHRISTOPHER T bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $98250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87177.0 shares.

Oil States International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that TAYLOR CINDY B (President & CEO) bought a total of 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $2.50 per share for $95000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the OIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Taylor Brian E. (VP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 12,144 shares at an average price of $7.59 for $92173.0. The insider now directly holds 43,560 shares of Oil States International Inc. (OIS).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) that is trading -30.76% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -38.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.