Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) on Track to Reach $9.00 in a Year

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is -71.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $22.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHIO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.67, the stock is 11.76% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 7.66% at the moment leaves the stock -50.69% off its SMA200. PHIO registered -87.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $223.81k.

The stock witnessed a 21.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.50%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $15.62M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.88% and -88.16% from its 52-week high.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -84.80% year-over-year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), with 309.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.76% while institutional investors hold 32.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.78M, and float is at 3.19M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 30.47% of the Float.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.