Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is 21.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -39.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.89, the stock is 76.98% and 81.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.62 million and changing 46.41% at the moment leaves the stock 44.66% off its SMA200. PBI registered 31.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7003 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8506.

The stock witnessed a 94.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.20%, and is 70.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.45% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $839.08M and $3.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 10.68. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.81% and -11.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $804.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 81.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.91M, and float is at 170.07M with Short Float at 15.73%. Institutions hold 80.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.32 million shares valued at $51.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.67% of the PBI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.07 million shares valued at $38.91 million to account for 11.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.53 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $13.32 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.28% of the shares totaling 5.66 million with a market value of $11.55 million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUTULA STANLEY J III, the company’s Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer. SEC filings show that SUTULA STANLEY J III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $2.56 per share for a total of $5120.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62256.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that SUTULA STANLEY J III (Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $3.20 per share for $9597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60256.0 shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, SUTULA STANLEY J III (Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $39949.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is -45.67% lower over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is -48.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.18% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.81.