Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock Surged by 18.81% yesterday

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is 189.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is 4.64% and 33.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.34 million and changing 18.81% at the moment leaves the stock 102.08% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 326.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.59% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.06M.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.96%, and is 9.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $252.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 387.23% and -12.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $59.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.70% year-over-year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), with 3.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 42.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 332.17M, and float is at 306.24M with Short Float at 19.08%. Institutions hold 42.13% of the Float.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCNAMEE GEORGE C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCNAMEE GEORGE C sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $8.84 per share for a total of $13259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Plug Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Shrestha Sanjay K (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 64,825 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $8.82 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Hull Martin Daniel (Corporate Controller and CAO) disposed off 66,667 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 8,836 shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 24.94% up over the past 12 months. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 240.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.