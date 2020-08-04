PSTI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Now

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) is 180.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $13.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.84% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.04, the stock is 24.30% and 32.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 12.65% at the moment leaves the stock 95.25% off its SMA200. PSTI registered 113.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 180.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

The stock witnessed a 23.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.95%, and is 30.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.49% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $256.79M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 291.49% and -16.93% from its 52-week high.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -81.50% year-over-year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), with 3.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.15% while institutional investors hold 8.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.49M, and float is at 20.25M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 7.67% of the Float.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED bought 14,536 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $9.43 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.73 million shares.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED (10% Owner) bought a total of 51,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $9.19 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.72 million shares of the PSTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED (10% Owner) acquired 121,926 shares at an average price of $9.03 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 3,663,966 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI).