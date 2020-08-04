SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -62.26% Change This Year

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) is -62.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $6.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The SD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is 22.98% and 11.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 23.08% at the moment leaves the stock -34.15% off its SMA200. SD registered -75.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6661.

The stock witnessed a 23.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.08%, and is 21.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.43% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $55.50M and $233.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.90. Distance from 52-week low is 128.57% and -76.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.10%).

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Analyst Forecasts

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $67.3M over the same period. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.10% in year-over-year returns.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD), with 965.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 78.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.55M, and float is at 35.32M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 76.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.82 million shares valued at $4.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.47% of the SD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cannell Capital LLC with 2.7 million shares valued at $2.43 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.29 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $2.06 million, while Guggenheim Capital, LLC holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $1.89 million.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -54.83% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -120.7% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.