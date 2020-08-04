Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is -81.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $14.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.46% higher than the price target low of $4.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is -5.18% and -30.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -67.81% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -81.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.94%.

The stock witnessed a -24.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.03%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $47.98M and $83.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.06. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -88.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.