Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) is 21.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIHS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -13.56% and 13.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.1 million and changing 19.37% at the moment leaves the stock 44.82% off its SMA200. AIHS registered -25.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8431 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5595.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.64%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.10% over the week and 22.19% over the month.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $23.87M and $15.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.08% and -65.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.60%).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.10% this year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), with 17.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.63% while institutional investors hold 1.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.89M, and float is at 11.07M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 0.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 72454.0 shares valued at $53311.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the AIHS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 49047.0 shares valued at $21467.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 25989.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $11375.0, while Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 4180.0 with a market value of $1829.0.