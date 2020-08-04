The incline in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is 42.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.88, the stock is 36.12% and 42.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 9.46% at the moment leaves the stock 55.10% off its SMA200. COOP registered 97.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.92% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8M.

The stock witnessed a 51.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.05%, and is 32.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.09 and Fwd P/E is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.73% and 5.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.86 with sales reaching $771.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.90% in year-over-year returns.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 84.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.00M, and float is at 75.56M with Short Float at 7.20%. Institutions hold 83.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 14.77 million shares valued at $108.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.05% of the COOP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc with 6.6 million shares valued at $48.35 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.49 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $40.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 4.65 million with a market value of $34.11 million.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marshall Christopher G, the company’s Vice Chairman & CFO. SEC filings show that Marshall Christopher G bought 61,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $9.62 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Marshall Christopher G (Vice Chairman & CFO) bought a total of 2,749 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $9.50 per share for $26116.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the COOP stock.