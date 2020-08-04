These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is 144.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $7.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICLK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $7.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.8% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.86, the stock is 34.19% and 41.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 8.26% at the moment leaves the stock 82.59% off its SMA200. ICLK registered 110.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $725.64k.

The stock witnessed a 46.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.89%, and is 30.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has around 432 employees, a market worth around $523.00M and $209.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.72. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.91% and 7.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $57.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.80% year-over-year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), with institutional investors hold 1.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.76M, and float is at 3.75M with Short Float at 27.70%. Institutions hold 1.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $1.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the ICLK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. with 0.2 million shares valued at $1.08 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.81 million, while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 50000.0 with a market value of $0.24 million.