This Indicator Is Supporting Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is -63.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $15.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $5.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -83.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.49, the stock is -6.46% and -13.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -40.72% off its SMA200. OII registered -61.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.98.

The stock witnessed a -8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.87%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $548.89M and $2.02B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.13% and -65.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $422.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

306 institutions hold shares in Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.62% while institutional investors hold 103.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.06M, and float is at 97.68M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 101.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.5 million shares valued at $48.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.62% of the OII Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.79 million shares valued at $31.73 million to account for 10.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 9.58 million shares representing 9.65% and valued at over $28.17 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.34% of the shares totaling 7.29 million with a market value of $21.43 million.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCEVOY M KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCEVOY M KEVIN bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $3.05 per share for a total of $91500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that BARRETT STEPHEN P (Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.34 per share for $23360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85429.0 shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, SILVA ERIC A (Sr. VP, Operations Support) acquired 21,500 shares at an average price of $2.35 for $50506.0. The insider now directly holds 70,587 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading -47.33% down over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -51.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.84% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.