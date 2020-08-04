This Indicator Is Supporting OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX) is -29.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $3.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is 18.44% and -25.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.82 million and changing 17.78% at the moment leaves the stock -27.81% off its SMA200. OCX registered -4.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9029 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3245.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.89%, and is 15.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.80% over the week and 11.51% over the month.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $115.66M and $0.16M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.50% and -54.70% from its 52-week high.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoCyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $300k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), with 12.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.92% while institutional investors hold 42.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.83M, and float is at 56.92M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 34.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 13.67 million shares valued at $33.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.33% of the OCX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 5.58 million shares valued at $13.67 million to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.57 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $3.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.12% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $3.48 million.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.72 million shares.

OncoCyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY (CEO and President) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $2372.00 per share for $42.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62698.0 shares of the OCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY (CEO and President) acquired 27,216 shares at an average price of $2.26 for $61454.0. The insider now directly holds 44,698 shares of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX).

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -16.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.31% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.19.