Which institution holds the most shares in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) is -29.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $7.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.36% off the consensus price target high of $13.90 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.78% lower than the price target low of $4.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is 12.66% and 16.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 8.46% at the moment leaves the stock 2.57% off its SMA200. LOMA registered -54.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $345.62k.

The stock witnessed a 32.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.48%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.03 and Fwd P/E is 13.12. Distance from 52-week low is 83.06% and -57.29% from its 52-week high.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $126M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), with 636.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 33.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.21M, and float is at 58.36M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 33.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.46 million shares valued at $30.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.42% of the LOMA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 7.76 million shares valued at $27.55 million to account for 1.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redwood Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.64 million shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $16.47 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 3.14 million with a market value of $11.13 million.