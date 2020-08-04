Who are the Institutional Holders in Immunic Inc. (IMUX)?

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is 126.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $17.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMUX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.8% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.93% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.00, the stock is 50.50% and 65.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 27.91% at the moment leaves the stock 133.68% off its SMA200. IMUX registered 63.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.54%.

The stock witnessed a 78.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 169.61%, and is 32.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 425.06% and 23.53% from its 52-week high.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.75M, and float is at 7.57M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Immunic Inc. (IMUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vitt Daniel, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Vitt Daniel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $15.62 per share for a total of $20310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Immunic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Groeppel Manfred (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $15.62 per share for $10155.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the IMUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Groeppel Manfred (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.44 for $72201.0. The insider now directly holds 279,480 shares of Immunic Inc. (IMUX).